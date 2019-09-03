Rouhani reaffirms strategy of resistance to US maximum pressure

Speaking at the Majlis (Parliament) session held this morning for a vote of confidence for two proposed ministers, President Rouhani said the nation's resistance would be the main pillar of such strategy.

The Iranian nation should rely on themselves, Rouhani noted.

Commenting on the present conditions in the country, the president said such complicated conditions need a significant role to be played by the Parliament, Judiciary and other national bodies.

Iran, today, is under the maximum economic pressure by the global arrogance and the enemies, he stressed.

Despite the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 requiring to lift international sanctions on Iran, US President Donald Trump imposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018, and the “maximum pressure” afterwards.

On the issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last June that the US should stop the "Economic Terrorism" against Iran because it has only targeted the ordinary people.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish