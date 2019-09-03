Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 3

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran warns EU over nuclear commitments
- Iran, Syria to expand banking cooperation
- US has no right to bar Zarif from UN
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran: Views converging with France on breaking impasse
- Iran’s tourism booming despite US sanctions
- Iran condemns Israeli violation of Lebanon’s airspace
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran set for ‘stronger step’ as deadline nears
- Palestinian PM calls for pressure on Zionist regime to stop assaults
- Iran taekwondo wins title, secures 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Russia has been on Iran’s side in hard times: Zarif
- Iran selects nominees for Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award
- Iran’s Hassan Taftian takes bronze at Bellinzona
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNR
- Nonoil foreign trade down to $53b
- IKCO-SAIPA debts reach $8.8 billion
- Stocks in Tehran slide as punters scramble
9376**1416
