Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 3

Tehran, Sept 3, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran warns EU over nuclear commitments

- Iran, Syria to expand banking cooperation

- US has no right to bar Zarif from UN

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: Views converging with France on breaking impasse

- Iran’s tourism booming despite US sanctions

- Iran condemns Israeli violation of Lebanon’s airspace

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran set for ‘stronger step’ as deadline nears

- Palestinian PM calls for pressure on Zionist regime to stop assaults

- Iran taekwondo wins title, secures 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Russia has been on Iran’s side in hard times: Zarif

- Iran selects nominees for Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

- Iran’s Hassan Taftian takes bronze at Bellinzona

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNR

- Nonoil foreign trade down to $53b

- IKCO-SAIPA debts reach $8.8 billion

- Stocks in Tehran slide as punters scramble

