Iran rejects reports about Russian coop in southern cities

“There is no such cooperation,” said Zarif on Monday, addressing Russian Iranologists in Moscow.

What we are going to do is holding naval drills in the Indian Ocean which several other countries many join, he added.

The drills will be “inclusive” aimed at bringing about security for all countries, according to the Iranian top diplomat who is on a visit to Russia.

Zarif stressed that Iran and Russia have a similar plan to provide for the security in the region, slamming the UK for announcing that it will send drones to the Persian Gulf.

The UK can’t save its ships by warships or drones. The only way to do so is respecting international maritime rules. Our region won’t be more secure with more military presence, said Zarif, stressing that “more military presence in the Persian Gulf will create more insecurity”.

The Iranian minister reiterated that his country has 2,000 kilometers of coast along the Persian Gulf, adding that no country can ignore Iran's role in providing the area’s security.

