Tehran, Moscow emphasize accelerating bilateral projects

During the meeting chairmen of Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation commissions discussed various issues like following up bilateral projects, and agreements in the 15th joint economic commission meeting held in Isfahan and Tehran.

They also discussed the latest conditions of building 1400-MW power plant in Sirik by using Russian loan and electrifying Garmsar-Incheboron railway.

Expressing happiness over finalizing Iran internal procedure to join Eurasian Economic Union, Novak said based on the agreements the temporary free trade agreement between Iran and Eurasia will become operational on October 26.

He also called for implementing Iran-Kazakhstan-Russia trilateral agreement for temporary transfer, transit and swap of wheat.

He also lauded cooperation between Iran and Russian in aerospace field, and called for maintaining bilateral cooperation in digital energy field.

Meanwhile, Ardakanian invited Russian minister to attend Iran’s 19th international electricity exhibition.

Iranian energy minister together with Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Moscow on Sunday night to develop politico-economic ties and to discuss the latest developments about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The volume of Iran-Russia trade exchange has registered a 17 percent growth in recent years.

