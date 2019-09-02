Iran, Russia, Turkey to guarantee relative calm in Syria

Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov condemned the US actions in Syria, slamming Washington for “creating new unsustainable situation” in Syria’s east, saying Tehran, Moscow and Ankara will help guarantee relative calm in Idlib.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on Saturday it had hit an al-Qaeda-linked training camp in northern Idlib, targeting leaders that were "responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, partners, and innocent civilians".

The Russian military said on Sunday that the US struck the region "without advance notice to Russia or Turkey", which have troops on the ground in Idlib. It described the attack as "indiscriminate".

The raid caused "great losses and destruction", the Russian defense ministry added in a statement, accusing Washington of having "compromised the ceasefire in the de-escalation zone of Idlib".

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said "at least 40 militants were killed" in what it called a missile attack.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish