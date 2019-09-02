Iran, Russia agree on further nuclear, regional cooperation

We share common views in all issues and need cooperation in all of these aspects, said Iran’s FM Zarif on Monday.

The cooperation that we agreed on about the JCPOA and regional issues will benefit the regional peace and security, he added in Moscow.

He noted that Iran and Russia discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral ties, regional situation, security in the Persian Gulf and nuclear deal.

Zarif is leading a high-level political economic delegation to Russia. Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian also held talks with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak.

