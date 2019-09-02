Mogherini: EU working to preserve Iran nuclear deal

“We are working to preserve the [nuclear] deal with Iran [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] that is, as you all know, a UN Security Council Resolution, and we are exploring innovative forms of collaboration with the United Nations,” Mogherini said addressing the EU Ambassadors’ Conference in Brussels.

She added: “This is how we achieved the nuclear deal with Iran back then; this is also how we are trying to save it today.”

Meanwhile earlier, Mogherini wrote in her weblog that the EU Foreign and Defense Ministers’ meeting in Helsinki reviewed Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We worked on the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Syria and in the [Persian] Gulf, and on how to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran – including in a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the UK which I called in the margins of the main meeting,” Mogherini said.

Earlier, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders said the European Union considers a diplomatic dialogue with Iran as a priority in a bid to implement the JCPOA.

We are very concerned about issues of maritime security and freedom of navigation, he said.

We will continue to look at how to guarantee freedom of navigation in the region, but also continue to work with Iran for the correct implementation of the nuclear deal, he reiterated.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish