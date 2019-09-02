Tehran, Paris discuss ways to meet Iran interests in JCPOA

The 10-hour meeting was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi and with the attendance of Iran envoy, deputy petroleum minister and deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed details of the possible scenarios to promote Iranian and French presidents’ initiatives.

Accordingly, both sides are supposed to continue intensive efforts on these scenarios, to increase their consultations with the related parties and to maintain negotiations at various levels.

Araghchi who has traveled to Paris to continue consultations between Iran and France is scheduled to hold meeting with French officials.

An economic delegation is also accompanying Araghchi during this trip.

Earlier, Araghchi said that export of oil and restoring banking ties are Iran's basic demand from the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Totally, Iran's foreign policy has been active over the last year since Tehran has taken resistance policy against maximum pressure, Iranian diplomat noted.

Elaborating on Iran's resistance, he said that Iran needs to work hard to deprive the US of creating international consensus against Iran like what they have done in nuclear program and was defeated by JCPOA in 2015.

Based on its rights in the context of the JCPOA, Iran on May 8 reduced parts of its JCPOA commitments; he said, adding that Iran's demands should be met, so that Tehran would not take the third step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA.

Commenting on recent talks in Europe, Araghchi said Iran's requests are clear if Europe and other parties want Iran to return to full implementation of the JCPOA they should fulfill Iran's demand with regard to selling oil and restoring banking ties.

Tehran proposed to Europe to buy Iran's oil by receiving permission from the US. Otherwise, they should give Letters of Credit or exports credits equal to the amount of oil we have to sell, he said.

