Zarif says Tehran, Moscow focus on bilat ties, regional issues

"In #Moscow w/ Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian for discussions with counterparts Sergey Lavrov & Alexander Novak," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday night.



"Focus on bilateral ties, regional issues, Persian Gulf security, and latest developments regarding the #JCPOA," he added.



"Also three interviews and a meeting with Iran experts," he reiterated.

Zarif heading a high-ranking delegation arrived in Moscow on Sunday.

Earlier, speaking in a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zarif said Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation commission play major role in developing relations between the two parties.

He met with Lavrov on Monday to review the latest developments pertaining to implementation of the JCPOA, the Persian Gulf, Syria, Afghanistan as well as Yemen.

During the visit, two sides discussed mutual cooperation in economy, commerce, energy, transportation and culture.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish