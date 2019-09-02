Iran, Syria to set up joint bank

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdul Nasser Hemmati in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart on Monday hailed the agreements reached by the two countries' central banks, hoping that such measures to help promote economic collaboration.

Expressing Iran Central Bank's all-out support to mutual banking cooperation, he said that Iran-France ties have entered a new phase and recent banking deals carries a main message for the companies and is a serious step for boosting trade between their businessmen.

He also called on the Syrian side to remove obstacles for setting up joint bank.

Head of Syrian Central Bank, for his part, said that fortunately, there is no obstacle in the way of promoting banking relations.

Continued talks will encourage the Iranian and Syrian banks and companies for further collaboration, he said.

At the end of the meeting, both officials agreed that a committee comprising representatives from Iranian and Syrian bankers to pursue implementation of the agreements reached earlier.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish