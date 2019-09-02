Russian FM says Iran-Russia trade balance grown by 17%

In a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister on Monday, Lavrov noted that Iran-Russia relations are developing in all areas of interests.

Expressing that today he has held important talks with Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Russian top diplomat went on to say that "We have exchanged views on issues that are on the agenda of Iran and Russia because both sides are very keen to strengthen cooperation in different fields," he said.

Lavrov said both Tehran and Moscow are facing mounting pressures from Washington aimed at blocking Iran's foreign trade.

Reiterating the increase in trade balance between the two countries, contrary to the US desire, the Russian high ranking official made the remark that "We are looking to improve our cooperation."

Lavrov said in another part of his Remark that the JCPOA is a very delicate deal and it cannot be torn apart by the Americans.

The US diplomat went on to say that even though they have left the deal, the Americans claim that Iran must fulfill its obligations under the agreement, although this is not right in the view of Russia.

It is clear that the United States seeks to provoke Iran to withdraw from the JCPOA to indicate that the country has violated the UN Security Council’s resolutions to justify its excuse, Russian FM highlighted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that all out cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will be to the benefit of two countries, entire region and the world.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zarif said Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation commission play major role in developing relations between the two parties.

Despite the fact that US has created impediments for Russia and China, Iranian diplomats went to France to discuss Europeans' commitments under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Zarif said expressing satisfaction over Iran-Russia relations.

Iran will certainly start the third step of scaling down its nuclear-related commitment if Europe cannot implement its commitments in due time, Zarif noted.

Zarif heading a high-ranking delegation arrived in Moscow on Sunday.

He met with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday to review the latest developments about implementation of the JCPOA, the Persian Gulf, Syria, Afghanistan as well as Yemen.

During the visit, two sides discussed mutual cooperation in economy, commerce, energy, transportation and culture.

