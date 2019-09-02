Iran's tennis players winner of 2nd Diplomatic Sports Tournament

The event was held in two categories of men and women and both Iranian teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ranked first, executive secretary of the tournament Reza Abdi said on Monday.

He added that Indonesian embassy ranked second and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)‎ and Russian diplomatic mission jointly stood on the third place.

In women section, Iranian squad ranked first and ICRC and Nigerian embassy stood 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The 2nd Diplomatic Sports Tournament was held in Enghelab Sport Complex of Tehran.

