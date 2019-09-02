Iranian researcher winner of IUPAP Award  

According to IUPAP website, he was recognized “for contributions to nonlinear photonics, particularly his pioneering work on computing with networks of Optical parametric oscillators (OPOs) and demonstration of optical Ising machines, as well as half-harmonic generation of mid-infrared frequency combs.

He is currently the Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics in Caltech University.

The Iranian researcher has received bachelor degree from University of Tehran, MS from Satnford University and PhD from University of Victoria, Canada.

