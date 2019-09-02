Gov't spox says technical failures root cause of launch pad explosion

Highlighting the details of the accident, Rabiei said the explosion happened prior to transferring the satellite to the launchpad.

He added that such accident that happened in Semnan Space Center usually happens even in the developed countries.

Fortunately, the accident had no casualties, he reiterated.

We do not know how the US President Donald Trump releases pictures and tweet in this end and showed his surprise, Rabiei said adding that the issue is clear and Iranians' spare no efforts to develop their knowledge in the field

Mainstream media was trying to imply that they are able to carry out espionage missions in Iran to conduct sabotage, Rabiei said.

