Dilemma of JCPOA and crisis of one-dimensional powers

In recent weeks, European countries, led by France, have made great efforts to provide a ground for Iran-US negotiations. The young French President Emmanuel Macron, who has faced many challenges in the domestic politics like the 'Yellow Vest' protests against his government, has sought, by ignoring domestic problems, to prioritize important international issues, and take initiation on re-negotiation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US.

Macron, of course, is not the only European leader to see the negotiations between Iran and the United States as the solution to the crisis in the JCPOA and settle their differences; German Foreign Minister Haiku Maas has also recently welcomed the US readiness to negotiate on the nuclear deal and called on Iran "to do its best to overcome the deadlock and de-escalation in the Middle East”!

Although Britain has grappled with the Brexit crisis and dissolution of parliament by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, by seizing the Iranian oil tanker and disrupting Iranian oil sales and subsequently joining the American coalition in the Persian Gulf, has already shown in which court is playing.

This approach taken by the leaders of the three powerful European countries is while EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday that the process of completing and implementing the INSTEX is very time-consuming and that progress is slow.

All of these remarks, refers to one message that is Europe has failed to uphold the JCPOA agreement, to stand up against unilateral and illegal US sanctions, and to show its independence vis-a-vis Washington and now is struggling to settle the crisis of the JCPOA by returning America the game and dragging Iran and America to the negotiating table. Although the three European nations of Germany, Britain and France are among the top ten economic powers in the world, and despite numerous crises they continue to experience significant economic growth, some factors appear to have hindered these countries to play the role of the superpower in the global issues in the framework of EU.

The first and foremost point is the split between the European countries despite their presence in the European Union; although this split has been increased by the departure of Britain from the European Union, even before that, the European countries were not able to strengthen the political and military aspects of the EU. And despite their progress in the economic field, their efforts to reduce security and political dependence on the United States have always failed. Indeed, although the European Union has been able to bring together disintegrated European countries with different economic models and levels over the past half-century, and to present itself as a powerful single economic entity, when it comes to political and security issues, the foundations of this union are very shaky.

Each of the three European powers somehow wants to lead Europe and consolidate their supremacy at the continental level and try to take their own initiative in this area, while other European countries have in recent years seen solution a form of bilateral alliance with the United States and the strengthening of nationalist policies.

The internal divisions along with the "historical lack of confidence" that comes from the memories of the two world wars and the subsequently the US supporting role, have made European countries aware of their weakness to change and devise a new plan for managing global politics contrary to the will of the United States.

It should also be borne in mind, however, that American power and dominance in the global economy and the dominance of the dollar also play a central role in European leaders' fear of the US resentment, resulting in their lack of political will to support Iran and the JCPOA. So while we have witnessed European leaders, especially Emmanuel Macron, are attempting to mediate and resolve the crisis and believe that such initiatives can make credit for them, the first point that emerges from these efforts is "confessing to failure." Europe’s failure to keep its independence in the face of the US, is a defeat to act as an independent actor, and a failure to support an international agreement against the lawbreaking superpower.

The Donald Trump administration's breach of the JCPOA, though costly for the Iranian nation, appears to have had important messages for non-US power blocs in the international arena, including the European Union, Russia and China; in a situation which all of these actors remain in the JCPOA while declaring the US withdrawal as illegal and announce backing the deal, now the silence of Russia and China and Europe’s u-turn to the point that the current crisis has no solution other than Iran-US negotiation, is an emphasis on what extent independent and dependent these claimants of power are and to what extent they are incapable of resolving international crises and resisting lawbreaking blocs, and this is a situation that lowers them to one-dimensional powers.

BY: Mohammad Mehdi Mazaheri / University Professor

Translated by: Hamed Shahbazi

Edited by: Hamid Shamlou

