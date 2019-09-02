Zarif to officially visit Bangladesh, Indonesia

"I will leave Moscow for Tehran tonight. I may have a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Tehran tomorrow [Tuesday] when I will embarks on a visit to Bangladesh first and then to Indonesia."

Zarif arrived in Moscow late on Sunday to continue his international talks in east and west of the world.

Today, he sat down for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He is also slated to meet with a number of well-known Russian Iranologists today.

