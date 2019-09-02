Russia welcomes measures preventing JCPOA come to a dead-end

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, he said they mind to discuss Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He expressed satisfaction to know Iran's evaluation on recent developments regarding the JCPOA.

Russia is following up issues related to the nuclear deal, he said adding that Moscow welcomes steps for removing the dead-end.

Referring to the fact that Russia is participating in Astana talks with Iran and Turkey to solve Syrian crisis, Lavrov said issue related to Syria will be discussed by Zarif.

He also welcomed talks with his Iranian counterpart on Afghanistan, Yemen and Libya.

Zarif heading a high-ranking delegation arrived in Moscow on Sunday.

