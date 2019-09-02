Sep 2, 2019, 4:49 PM
FM says Int'l community to benefit from Iran- Russia cooperation

Moscow, Sept 2, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that all out cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will be to the benefit of two countries, entire region and the world.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zarif said Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation commission play major role in developing relations between the two parties. 

Despite the fact that US has created impediments for Russia and China, Iranian diplomats went to France to discuss Europeans' commitments under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Zarif said expressing satisfaction over Iran-Russia relations.   

Iran will certainly start the third step of scaling down its nuclear-related commitment if Europe cannot implement its commitments in the due time, Zarif noted.

Zarif heading a high-ranking delegation arrived in Moscow on Sunday.

He met with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday to review the latest developments about implementation of the JCPOA, the Persian Gulf, Syria, Afghanistan as well as Yemen.

During the visit, two sides discussed mutual cooperation in economy, commerce, energy, transportation and culture.

