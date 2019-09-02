Iran says Israel aggression on Lebanon is act against Int'l security

Mousavi vehemently slammed the aggressive act of the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, saying it is against international regulations.

The Zionist's aggression to southern Lebanon is regarded as continuation of aggressive acts on Dahieh, Beirut which is regarded as blatant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country.

Israel act was against international peace and security, he reiterated.

The bankrupt regime of Israel under the meaningful silence of the international community and also US' unlimited supports is trying to weaken the resistance of Lebanese people which are today after preserving its territorial integrity and independence against Zionists' avarice policies and aggression, Mousavi said.

Iranian spokesman urged the international community and especially the United Nations not to remain silent against continuous aggression of the Israeli regime which is destroying regional and international stability and security.

