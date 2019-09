Marking the independence anniversary of the country, President Rouhani in the message expressed hope that Iran-Vietnam relations to further expand in all areas.

President Rouhani also warmly wished success and happiness for the Vietnamese nation.

He also expressed the hope to witness further expansion of the two countries' relations as both sides enjoy high capacity winning the support of both sides' high-ranking officials.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish