Iran willing to work with neighbors regardless of JCPOA

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has signed numerous agreements with other countries, including Russia, Malaysia, and Iraq.

Ali Rabiei said the JCPOA prepared a good ground for working with the world, but, Iran's strategy about economic cooperation with the neighbors has nothing to do with the JCPOA.

He also said that Iran intends to cooperate with the neighbors that have either land or water borders with Iran.

Rabiei said that Tehran thinks it should have security pact with the neighbors and that the security of the waterways should be provided by the coastal states of the region.

Asked about the Government's plan on selling oil, the spokesman said that US attempted to sabotage Iranian oil exports.

"The US pressures have not been ineffective, but, they have not been able to bring Iran's oil sale to zero. Iran has 15 neighbors and is located in a region with numerous opportunities."

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish