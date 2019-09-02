FM spox: Iran willing to give chance for diplomacy, dialogue

"On Monday, DIPLOMACY in Moscow, Paris & Vienna will be pursued," Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

He added: "Despite all the hardships of this trajectory, Iran is willing to give Diplomacy, Engagement and Dialogue another chance."

"However, lets bear in mind that "Opportunities pass like clouds," Mousavi reiterated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif heading a high-ranking delegation arrived in Moscow on Sunday.

He met with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday to review the latest developments about implementation of the JCPOA, the Persian Gulf, Syria, Afghanistan as well as Yemen.

During the visit, two sides are expected to discuss mutual cooperation in the fields of economy, commerce, energy, transportation and culture.

Earlier, Director of Russia's Foreign Policy Research Institute Veronika Krasheninnikova described as constructive the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s initiatives during his trip to France on the occasion of G-7 Summit in a bid to salvage Iran nuclear deal.

Iran is trying to change the current situation about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action caused by negligence on part of the European partners, she added.

Elaborating on Iran-Russia relations, Krasheninnikova said various positive results have been obtained and cooperation, especially in economic field is in high level.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish