Iran, Russia FMs resume talks on regional developments

During the meeting both sides discussed Iran's Nuclear Deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) along with the latest developments in the region and in the world.

After the meeting, Lavrov and Zarif will attend the joint press conference.

Immediately after working lunch, the second and intensive talks between the two parties will be started.

Zarif is scheduled to hold talks with some famous Russian Iranologists during his stay in the country.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mahdi Sanaei and Iran Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian are scheduled to have separate meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

The volume of Iran-Russia trade exchange has registered a 17 percent growth in recent years.

The Cultural Days of Iran and Russia is slated to be held in upcoming fall in which Tehran will host an exhibition on Russian handicrafts.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish