Expert says downsizing military forces in West Asia impossible ignoring Iran's role

Elaborating on the efforts made by France for deescalating tensions between Iran and the US, Shireen Hunter, a research professor at the Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University in Washington said taking into account the remarks made by senior Iranian officials after French President Emanuel Macron's speech in the joint press conference with American counterpart, the possibility of meeting between Iran-US presidents was diminished.

Iran demands US to lift sanctions before holding any meeting and taking any selfie, she said there is less possibility for the US to lift sanction to satisfy Iran.

On the other hand, Iran is not sure the sanctions to be lifted as it becomes ready for talks, she noted.

Hunter described lifting sanctions as the only way for the US to satisfy Iran to hold negotiations.

Commenting on the necessary measures which should be taken by both sides for reducing tensions, the American expert said the US should be honest in its talks and also should avoid types of requests that Iran cannot concede.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Hunter urged the US not to misuse negotiations to put more pressures on Iran.

US main position towards Iran has not been changed and it is unlikely to be changed, she said.

US main demand from Iran is changing its regional approach, she reiterated.

US is dissatisfied with Iran-Israel hostility and wants Iran to sever ties with Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah, he said adding that US is worried of Iran taking advantage of the nuclear program for standing against Israel.

Trump is to help resolve Arabs and Palestinians disputes and believes that any change in Iran's position will help him to attain the goal, Hunter said.

US president is aware of the fact that the possibility of his victory in the next round of presidential elections will increase if he solves Iran's issue with success, she added.

For much of the interview, she referred to France diplomatic efforts, saying Macron tends to promote the position of France and its dignity in Europe and in the world as well.

On the other hand, France is concerned about escalation of tension between Iran and the US in the Persian Gulf.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish