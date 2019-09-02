Iran declares strategy of parallel commitments with JCPOA parties

One of the most important issues of the last week was French President Emmanuel Macron's negotiations with the European Union, said Ali Rabiei in his weekly press conference.

He said that Iran's moves have all been in the framework of President Hassan Rouhani's letter to the leaders of the states parties to the JCPOA and the statement of the Supreme National Security Council.

Rabiei said that in the past few weeks, there have been serious negotiations between the President Rouhani and President Macron and also Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif held negotiations about implementation of the deal with the EU officials.

"Fortunately, in many issues, we get closer to each other."

He said that currently the Islamic Republic of Iran is studying the technical issues with the remaining parties to the nuclear deal for full implementation.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi and the representatives of Ministry of Petroleum and the Central Bank of Iran are currently o a visit to Paris to follow up full implementation of the commitments by the EU partners.

The Government spokesman said that Iran demands the EU partners that they should open up credit lines and buy Iranian oil.

"Iran must easily repatriate the money from the oil sales."

Rabiei said that the US Administration could not isolate Iran by the maximum pressure. Instead, Iranian diplomatic ties have grown up in line with the diplomatic encounters to rally the international resolve to implement the nuclear deal.

Commenting on Iran's reducing its commitments, he said that Iran will take the third step unless Europe fully honors its commitments. The closer they get to that, the closer Iran gets to its commitments to the JCPOA.

He added that Iran does not want to destroy the JCPOA by reducing its commitments. Iran's goal is to ensure full implementation of the international agreement by the mechanism envisaged in the context of the JCPOA.

He said that though the decisions about the third phase of reducing the commitments have been made, it is not right to make it public right now.

Iran will wait until Friday to act proportionate with what the other parties act, said Rabiei.

