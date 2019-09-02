Iran issues tourist visa for Qatari nationals at airport

The ministry quoted an informed source in consular affairs as saying that Qatari nationals can obtain a single or multiple-entry visa from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha, to avoid delay caused by crowd of tourists at the airport.

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Lolwah Al-Khater said that Iran-Qatar relations are based on realities which are the geographical position and partnership in the biggest gas field in the world which is undeniable.

On June 5, 2017 some Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE have officially severed ties with Qatar and closed the air, land and sea routes with Qatar to put it under political and economic blockade.

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani appreciated Iranian assistance to the Qatari Government, praising Iran for its humanitarian assistance to thwart hardship caused by the Saudi-led blockade on Qatar.

He added that Iranians opened their air borders for Qatar.



Qatari minister described Iran as a neighbor saying common mineral resources and geography have connected both countries.

