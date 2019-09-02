Iran prepared to take 3rd step of reducing commitments to JCPOA

Simultaneous with the opportunity Iran has provided for diplomacy, interaction and negotiations and in line with implementing remaining signatories' commitments, the third step of reducing Iran's JCPOA commitments has been designed and prepared.

Referring to phone conversation between Iranian and French presidents, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi's trip to France and two visits made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to France as diplomatic measure taken to save the Iran nuclear deal, Abbas Mousavi said despite all these measures, Iran has got prepared for reducing its commitments if the European parties do not show enough determination.

The third step has been designed and will be stronger than the first and second steps to create balance between Iran's rights and commitments to the JCPOA.

Iran would also revise its decisions in the first and second steps if the conditions got satisfied and acceptable.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish