Iran demands Russia speed up executive works for Sirik power plant

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Moscow airport, Ardakanian said the legal protocol for Iran's accession to Eurasian Economic Union has been accomplished four days ago.

Asked about his agenda during his visit to Moscow, he said that the accompanying delegation will discuss with the secretary general of the Eurasian Economic Union about the procedures for making operational Iran's agreements.

He said that he would ask the Russian energy minister to take practical steps about results of Iran-Russian bilateral meeting in Tehran and Isfahan.

He made it clear that members of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission and the private sector demanded that the Economic Commission take active steps to implement to contracts signed by the two countries.

Russia played key role in activating Iran's membership in Eurasian Economic Union.

Iranian energy minister together with Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Moscow on Sunday night to develop politico-economic ties and to discuss the latest developments about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Zarif is to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday to review the latest developments about implementation of the JCPOA, the issues pertaining to the Persian Gulf, Syria, Afghanistan as well as Yemen.

During the visit, two sides are expected to discuss mutual cooperation in the fields of economy, commerce, energy, transportation and culture.

The volume of Iran-Russia trade exchange has registered a 17 percent growth in recent years.

