Sep 2, 2019, 8:28 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83461413
1 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 2

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 2

Tehran, Sept 2, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran, Islamabad to sign extension in IP gas line agreement

- British democracy, a lever for deception

- Iran unveils new advanced combat drone

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani warns Macron of looming nuclear step

- Iran to implement OMO policies this month: CBI

- Zarif says Iran has never left negotiating table

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Hezbollah fulfills promise of quick retaliation

- ‘U.S. strikes in Syria's Idlib put ceasefire at risk’

- Iran among world's top 20 chess teams

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Yemeni ambassador submits credentials to Zarif

- Iran’s “Child Eater” wins grand prix at Danish festival 

- Iran’s external debt drops 7%

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- US-China trade war at higher level

- INTA working to systematize tax regime

- SCI reviews Q1 PPI changes

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 7 =