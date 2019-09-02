FM Zarif in Moscow to discuss JCPOA, regional issues

Zarif is to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday to review the latest developments about implementation of the JCPOA, the Persian Gulf, Syria, Afghanistan as well as Yemen.

During the visit, two sides are expected to discuss mutual cooperation in the fields of economy, commerce, energy, transportation and culture.

The volume of Iran-Russia trade exchange has registered a 17 percent growth in recent years.

The Cultural Days of Iran and Russia is slated to be held in upcoming fall in which Tehran will host an exhibition on Russian handicrafts.

Earlier, Director of Russia's Foreign Policy Research Institute Veronika Krasheninnikova described as constructive Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s initiatives during his trip to France on the occasion of G7 Summit and in line with preserving Iran nuclear deal.

Iran is trying to change the current conditions as regard Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan oF Action (JCPOA) which is the result of Europeans’ ignorance, she added.

Elaborating on Iran-Russia relations, Krasheninnikova said various positive results have been obtained and cooperation, especially in economic field is in high level.

