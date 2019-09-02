EU Chief says Helsinki meeting discusses JCPOA

“We worked on the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Syria and in the [Persian] Gulf, and on how to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran – including in a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the UK which I called in the margins of the main meeting,” Mogherini said.

She added: “We discussed together how climate change is becoming a threat to our common security – to tackle natural disasters, the conflicts sparked by climate change, and too reduce the environmental impact of our defense systems.”

“We also talked about coordinating our Member States’ naval presence in crisis theaters or in areas of strategic interest for Europe – with Coordinated Maritime Presences,” she noted.

Earlier, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders said the European Union considers a diplomatic dialogue with Iran as a priority in a bid to implement the JCPOA.

We are very concerned about issues of maritime security and freedom of navigation, he said.

We will continue to look at how to guarantee freedom of navigation in the region, but also continue to work with Iran for the correct implementation of the nuclear deal, he reiterated.

Helsinki meeting brought together certain European states' foreign ministers to discuss ways of maintaining JCPOA.

The Iran nuclear deal has been jeopardized by US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it last May.

The United States also re-imposed sanctions on Iran, which then retaliated by scrapping some of its commitments under the agreement that envisages preserving the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

