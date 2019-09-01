Iran's FM Zarif off to Moscow

Zarif is to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday to review the latest developments about implementation of the JCPOA, the Persian Gulf, Syria, Afghanistan as well as Yemen.

During the visit, two sides are expected to discuss mutual cooperation in the fields of economy, commerce, energy, transportation and culture.

The volume of Iran-Russia trade exchange has registered a 17 percent growth in recent years.

The Cultural Days of Iran and Russia is slated to be held in upcoming fall in which Tehran will host an exhibition on Russian handicrafts.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish