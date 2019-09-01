Sep 1, 2019, 7:52 PM
Pres. Rouhani submits bill on Caspian Sea littoral states cooperation agreement to Majlis

Tehran, Sept 1, IRNA - President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday submitted a bill on transport cooperation agreement between the Caspian Sea littoral states to Majlis for legal procedures.

Rouhani on Sunday sent a draft law on transportation cooperation between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan to Majlis for legal procedures.

The bill is to examine expansion of friendly and good neighborly relations and cooperation in transportation, trade promotion, economic relations and organizing mutual cooperation between the Caspian Sea littoral states. 

