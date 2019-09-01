Pres. Rouhani submits bill on Caspian Sea littoral states cooperation agreement to Majlis

Rouhani on Sunday sent a draft law on transportation cooperation between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan to Majlis for legal procedures.

The bill is to examine expansion of friendly and good neighborly relations and cooperation in transportation, trade promotion, economic relations and organizing mutual cooperation between the Caspian Sea littoral states.

