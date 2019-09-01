FM says unlike Europeans, Iran has all-out strategic ties with Russia, China

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with members of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, the head of Iran's diplomatic apparatus reiterated that Iran's third step would be taken if the Europeans will be unable to adhere to their commitments.

Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not have a single view of all the remaining countries in the JCPOA and separates China and Russia in this regard.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined that what is expressed regarding to the commitments of 1 + 4 is mainly directed to the three European countries and the European Union, which failed to take such an important step by this time, and if they take acceptable step, Iran would reconsider its third step in reducing its commitments.

