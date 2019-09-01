 Pres. Rouhani felicitates Uzbekistan on Independence Day

Hassan Rouhani on Sunday congratulated Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the anniversary of Uzbekistan's Independence Day.

The President stated in this message that relations between the two countries as a result of joint efforts and measures are expanding in various political, economic and cultural dimensions.

In the message, Rouhani expressed the hope that the cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan would be further consolidated and deepened in the light of the civil and cultural ties between the two countries and mutual regional interests.

Iranian President in a message on Saturday congratulated Kyrgyzstan's independence anniversary, and hoped that Tehran-Bishkek ties will further deepen in political, economic and cultural areas.

The message which was addressed to President Sooronbay Jeenbekov reads that"I congratulate Your Excellency and Kyrgyz people on the 28th independence anniversary of the republic."

He also hoped that the two countries' cordial ties which have roots in their civilizational and cultural commonalities keep improving on the path of growth and elevation.

Rouhani also wished for health and success of Kyrgyz president and nation.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish