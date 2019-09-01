Iran, Iraq review holding of Arbaeen religious ceremony

According to IRNA, at the border meeting hosted by the Iraqi Border Guard at Shalamcheh border, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Basra Ahmad Siahpoush, Commander of Khorramshahr Border Regiment Colonel Mansour Reza Azizi, Basra Deputy Commander of Border Guard Amid Alaa, the Manager of Shalamcheh Border Amid Ali Khazal al-Maliki, Deputy Governor of Khuzestan Kooroush Mavaddat were present.

In the joint meeting, both sides discussed on taking necessary steps to facilitate the commute of Arbaeen pilgrims to Iraqi territory.

Cooperation between Iran and Iraq has been favorable every year in Arbaeen's days, and Iran is hoping this year to expand cooperation to provide better services to pilgrims, ​​said the Iranian consul general in Basra.

Iraqi Border Commander Ali Khazali al-Maliki has also emphasized Iran's supply of electricity and potable water to the Shalamcheh border with Iraq, announced the readiness of Iraqi side to welcome Iranian and non-Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen days.

Iraq's Passport Officer Colonel Jassim also said at the meeting that at 14 passport control gates in the Iraqi section of the Shalamcheh border crossing, 75 computer systems have been envisaged and a round the clock sufficient manpower are deployed to check the passports of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Over the past year, some 535,000 Iranian and foreign pilgrims crossed the Shalamcheh border out of which some 396,672 were Iranian pilgrims and the rest 138,470 were foreign pilgrims.

Shalamcheh border, 15 km west of Khorramshahr, is one of 2 border crossings of Khuzestan province for commute of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Arbaeen convoys' gradual movement to Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh international crossings in Khuzestan province begins on August 29.

Shiite Muslims from across the globe will gather in the holy city of Karbala to perform the religious ceremony of Arbaeen, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein at the battle of Karbala.

