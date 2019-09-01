Official says Iran to broaden ties with its neighbors

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 11th Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters' meeting, saying senior officials of Iran, Armenia as well as Azerbaijan reviewed developing relations in banking, custom, energy, transit and trade areas.

Iran's relation with all countries is friendly and constructive, he said adding that Iran is now cooperating with those countries in tourism, health as well as trade.

The Iranian official stated that the cooperation of Iran and countries in gas and electricity is promising.

Iran-Armenia transit road is under construction that will contribute to the promoting mutual ties, Ansari underlined.

Ansari went on to say that legal provisions for joining Iran to the Eurasian Economic Union have been provided which will pave the path for expansion of cooperation with Armenia, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

