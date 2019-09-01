Iranian film “Pedovore” grabs Danish fest Grand Prix

The Danish Odense International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious festivals in short film section in the world and is accredited by the Academy Awards.

Selected films from the 19th edition of the festival have been selected from the 3,264 submissions from around the world, which were screened in Odense, Denmark during August 25-31.

The short story film directed by Mohammad Kart and produced by Maziar Hashemi won the 19th edition of the festival.

The film was screened in the international competition section of Denmark's 19th edition of the Odense International Film Festival and won a grand prize to be nominated for an Academy Award by the festival.

Alireza Hakimi, Alireza Mehran, Farahaneh Sobhani, Ali Bahri and Bahram Ebrahimi are the cast in Pedovore.

The film is a product of Honaridebonyan Cultural and Art Institute and its international distribution has been carried out by ATOZINEMA and Azadeh Masihzadeh.

Also at the festival, “Magralen” a short film, directed and produced by Maryam Zarei and authored by Payam Saeedi, was nominated for a Best Short Film Award at the 19th edition of the International Odense International Film Festival in Denmark after four screenings and unprecedented reception by audiences and critics.

Finally and in the competition with the final 3 nominees for best film that two of them were from Iran, the main prize went to the short film “Pedovore”.

