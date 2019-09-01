Iran ranks 9th in power generation in world

Combined-cycle turbines accounted for 25,403 MW (31%), gas turbines more than 25,000 MW (30.5%) and steam turbines 15,830 MW of Iran’s total electricity production of Iran.

Water turbines produced about 12,000 MW, which accounts for about 14.6% of the whole production. The atomic power plant and the distributed energy resources each produced about 1,000 megawatts of the power in Iran, i.e. 2% of the production.

The power production of the world is about 6,828 GW a year, 61% of which is produced by thermal power stations.

