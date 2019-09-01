Sep 1, 2019, 3:11 PM
Iran ranks 9th in power generation in world

Tehran, Sept 1, IRNA – Iran has generated 82,000 megawatts of electricity in the first five months of the Iranian year (starting on March 20) to stand ninth among the biggest producers of electricity in the world.

Combined-cycle turbines accounted for 25,403 MW (31%), gas turbines more than 25,000 MW (30.5%) and steam turbines 15,830 MW of Iran’s total electricity production of Iran.

Water turbines produced about 12,000 MW, which accounts for about 14.6% of the whole production. The atomic power plant and the distributed energy resources each produced about 1,000 megawatts of the power in Iran, i.e. 2% of the production.

The power production of the world is about 6,828 GW a year, 61% of which is produced by thermal power stations.

