Iran among world's top 20 chess teams

According to the FIDE ranking list, Iran with an average of 2,566 is in the same position with Argentina, ranking the 20th in the world and third in Asia.

China and India are now in the first and second positions.

Iranian squad with average of 2,479 had earlier been in 51st position in the world and 6th in Asia.

In men's standard category, Iran's Alireza Firouzja and Parham Maghsoudlou ranked 37th and 78th in the world

Meanwhile, Sara Khademolsharie with a 2491 rating is standing on the 14th position of women category.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish