Iranian animation to compete in Kenya

Directed by Reza Mehranfar, the film has already been shown in the Oxford Film Festival (US), Le Festival International du Film sur le Handicap (Lyon, France), Moscow International Short Film Festival, Kinolikbez International Film Festival (Saint Petersburg, Russia). This is the first time the movie is to be played in Africa.

Alongside the official display, the movie is to be played for the refugees in Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps.

"Watch me" is about a boy that lives a life full of fear, which is senseless to others so they ignore it. Normal life goes on, but he is lonely and everything is dark for him.

In 1999, as the war raged in Kosovo, independent producer Caroline Baron tuned into a radio story covering the crisis. The report explained that the key necessities — food, medicine, and shelter —were being handled by large humanitarian aid agencies, but a big, unresolved problem facing the hundreds of thousands of Kosovar refugees was boredom and hopelessness. Coming from the film industry, this sparked an idea for Caroline: she would bring movies to the camps, wrote the official website of the event.

Caroline Baron

The event has the ability to train more than 100 refugees to narrate their lives through movies, picture, journalism, radio, and digital media.

