Iran slams Saudi attack on Dhamar detention center

Bombarding the detention center adds another page to the record of the aggressors' crimes, he said.

Mousavi noted that the detention center has been registered by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and was visited by the body's representatives.

He described the accident as the newest war crime by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Expressing regret over Saudis' new crime, Mousavi said the crimes were committed by military aggressors using the arms provided by the US and some Western powers who are taking advantage of the situation in Yemen.

Certainly, Yemeni people consider these countries as an accomplice, he stressed.

