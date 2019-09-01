Armenian PM hopes for further development of Tehran-Yerevan ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made the remarks in a meeting with a media delegation from Iran, calling for strengthening relations with Tehran.

Pashinyan invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to take part in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, a top-level meeting, to be held in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, in October.

Senior officials of the two countries have already expressed interest in the development of cooperation in all areas, particularly in the field of economy.

The two governments believe that their current level of ties falls short of the considerable capacities of the two states for cooperation.

Iran's media delegation visited Yerevan recently at the invitation of the Armenian premier.

In the meeting, Pashinyan stressed the importance of following up the implementation of projects already agreed by the two countries.

He said that importing gas from Iran and exporting gas to the country are important projects between the two countries.

He described completion of the third power transmission grid between the two countries as a project of prime importance.

Role of EAEU in bilateral relations

Describing the upcoming Eurasian Economic Union meeting as very important, the Armenian prime minister said that Yerevan and Tehran can negotiate on the sidelines of the event about bilateral issues in line with mutual interests.

Armenia is the sole member of the EAEU that enjoys land border with Iran, and this is a key factor in transit of Iran's commodities to Eurasia, the prime minister noted.

Dialogue, solution to conflicts

In a comment to regional developments, Armenian prime minister said his country takes measures in line with easing tensions with neighbors.

Asked about Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan said Armenia follows policy on peaceful solution to the issue.

US sanctions against Iran, ineffective

Armenian premier talked of the US sanctions on Iran since November 5, 2018, saying Yerevan and Tehran should focus on the joint projects not included in the sanctions list.

Meanwhile, there are many Iranian companies which have economic relations with Yerevan and continue cooperation with their Armenian counterparts despite the sanctions, he added.

Armenia attaches great importance to its ties with Iran, Pashinyan said, adding that his country will not participate in any move against Tehran.

The Armenian prime minister called for further cultural cooperation among the youth in the two countries.

Iran and Armenia as two strategic neighbors have cordial relations in the region.

He cited cultural commonalities including many shared Persian lexicon in Armenian language.

