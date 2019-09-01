Chinese official welcomes launching Chinese news line by IRNA

Speaking to IRNA, Luo Linquan said Iran and China as two friendly states have extensive relations in various fields, adding that any measure in line with developing relations will be of value for two countries.

Launching Chinese version of IRNA will create opportunity for Chinese users to know Iran very well and also for Iranians to get familiar with developments in China.

It will also reinforce relations and help the two countries share experiences more, he said.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to China described Japanese page of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) as an important step in reinforcing Chinese people understanding of Iran's capacities, potentials and progress, adding that it will help develop political, economic, training and cultural ties.

Over the last decade, China has been Iran's first trade partner, but the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries is not as expected.

Thanks to 1.4 billion population of China and its capacity in various fields, presenting true image of Iran to Chinese people will have great impact on more interactions between two countries.

On the occasion of the 'Government Week' in Iran which coincided with days close to the 70th establishment anniversary of the Republic of China, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) officially launched its Chinese page.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the attendance of Managing Director of Iran's mainstream news agency Zia Hashemi, China's Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

IRNA publishes its news in Persian, English, Russian, Turkish, French, Urdu, German and Spanish and its Chinese page will be its ninth outlet in foreign languages.

