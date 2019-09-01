Iran wheelchair basketball team ranks 1st in World Contest

Iranian players had earlier hit Australian rival in the preliminary stage.

Iran, Japan, Australia and South Korea attended the event.

Iran, Japan and South Korea are regarded as three Asian powers in wheelchair basketball field.

The competitions will be as a preparatory step for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 2019 Asia Oceania Championships will take place in Pattaya, Thailand on November 27 – December 8.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish