Iran to decide further measures on JCPOA within days

He added that Iran does not welcome sanctions but uses it as a tool to reach self-sufficiency.

Many of the required parts are now being manufactured by the Iranian youth and knowledge-based companies.

Referring to liquidity as one of the main problems, he said fortunately the Central Bank of Iran and governmental banks worked hard to supply liquidity for the economic enterprises.

Earlier on Saturday, Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati gave an upbeat report about recovery of Iran’s economy, saying that national economy currently enjoys stability.

Hemmati said that the restoration of stability in the Iranian economy is fundamentally due to stability in the forex market coupled with a gradual fall in foreign exchange rates over the past months.

Vaezi went on to say that there is no stability and a framework US administration's policy toward Iran.

He said that a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi will visit France on Monday.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish