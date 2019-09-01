Sep 1, 2019, 8:28 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 1

Tehran, Sept 1, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Nahid satellite safe and sound despite Trump's claim

- US shows some flexibility on easing oil bans

- Iran's trade with EU down 76%

** IRAN DAILY

- Deputy FM: US showing ‘some flexibility’ on Iran oil sales

- MP: Iran’s agricultural output up 24% since 2013

- Iran envoy: IAEA report underlines Tehran’s commitment to its int’l obligations

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Protests hit UK amid ‘abolish monarchy’ call

- ‘Zionist regime cannot win war against Hezbollah’

- Volleyballers beat Japan to come 5th at FIVB Volleyball U-19 World Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Heads of three branches hold Supreme Council of Economic Coordination’s session

- Behruz Gharibpur to re-stage Ashura opera puppet show in Tehran

- Puerto Rico stun Iran at 2019 FIBA World Cup

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Only development projects to get oil revenues in 2020-21 budget

- Stocks continue rally

- Return to full JCPOA compliance hinges on oil sale assurance

