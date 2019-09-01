Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 1

** IRAN NEWS
- Nahid satellite safe and sound despite Trump's claim
- US shows some flexibility on easing oil bans
- Iran's trade with EU down 76%
** IRAN DAILY
- Deputy FM: US showing ‘some flexibility’ on Iran oil sales
- MP: Iran’s agricultural output up 24% since 2013
- Iran envoy: IAEA report underlines Tehran’s commitment to its int’l obligations
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Protests hit UK amid ‘abolish monarchy’ call
- ‘Zionist regime cannot win war against Hezbollah’
- Volleyballers beat Japan to come 5th at FIVB Volleyball U-19 World Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Heads of three branches hold Supreme Council of Economic Coordination’s session
- Behruz Gharibpur to re-stage Ashura opera puppet show in Tehran
- Puerto Rico stun Iran at 2019 FIBA World Cup
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Only development projects to get oil revenues in 2020-21 budget
- Stocks continue rally
- Return to full JCPOA compliance hinges on oil sale assurance
