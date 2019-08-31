Iran's strategy is to maintain nuclear deal

“Iran’s main strategy is to maintain the JCPOA, and makes efforts in this path. Complete fulfillment of of the commitments of the parties and providing maritime navigation security in all waterways, including the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are Iran’s two main objectives in these talks,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

He lamented that European signatories to the nuclear deal, that is, France, Germany and the UK, didn’t fully live up to its terms and conditions following the US withdrawal from the pact.

Rouhani stressed that Iran will move on to roll out the third phase of reduction of its nuclear commitments in case the E3 fail to execute their commitments. “However, this phase will be reversible like the others,” he said.

Tehran has already reduced several of its voluntary nuclear commitments in response to the three European nations’ lack of action against the US so-called “maximum pressure” campaign.

“JCPOA terms are not changeable and all the parties need be committed to its content,” mentioned the Iranian president.

Israeli attacks

Rouhani reiterated that “igniting new fire” in the region won’t benefit any country.

“Today, Zionist regime’s authorities have made many false calculations in facing other countries, including Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Instead of apologizing, they proudly announce their violation,” he told Macron.

Israel has launched several attacks against various positions in these countries during the past weeks.

Yemen crisis

“The crisis in Yemen doesn’t have a military solution and we have to reach a just peace and stable security in the country through political talks and necessary actions,” Rouhani told Macron on the phone.

Last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited France to hold talks with Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean Yve Le Drian.

He was there to listen to Paris’ proposals about possible deescalation of tensions between the US and Iran.

“That visit proved the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to provide for Iran’s interests and its commitments to the principle of negotiations,” said the French president on the phone.

Macron told Rouhani that continuing talks and resolving problems through them is a “right decision”, stressing that this path should continue.

An economic delegation from Iran will visit France this week.

