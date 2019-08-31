Zarif says Iran to sell its oil to all buyers

"US denied us means of defense: We built missiles & US complains," Zarif tweeted on Saturday.

He added: "US denied us nuclear fuel: We made it & US complains."

"Now US engages in piracy & threats to prevent Iran from selling oil to traditional customers," Zarif noted.

He urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to stop nagging, adding: "We will sell oil to any & all buyers."

Earlier in an interview Zarif said: “Well we said very clearly that we will continue to sell our oil and we will continue to survive and our people will show to the United States that they cannot deal with Iran through pressure."

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish