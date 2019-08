The message addressing President Sooronbay Jeenbekov reads,"I congratulate Your Excellency and Kyrgyz people on the 28th independence anniversary of the republic."

He also hoped that the two countries' cordial ties which are rooted in their civilizational and cultural commonalities keep improving on the path of growth and elevation.

Rouhani also wished him good health and success and the Kyrgyz nation prosperity.

